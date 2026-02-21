Cindy Crawford expresses gratitude towards life so far as she turns 60

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Cindy Crawford, who recently turned 60, is excited and grateful for what life has given her so far.

Read More

The actress took to her Instagram recently, and shared a series of pictures of herself. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing and smiling for the camera.

She wrote in the caption, “60 is the new 60! Grateful for all of it. Thank you for the birthday wishes”.

Cindy Crawford started off as one of the most influential fashion models of the late 20th century. She rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s as part of the elite group known as the “supermodels”, alongside Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Claudia Schiffer. The actress is instantly recognizable for her signature beauty mark above her upper lip, which became a defining feature rather than something to conceal. She appeared on the covers of major fashion magazines, and walked runways for leading designers across Paris, Milan, and New York.

Beyond high fashion, she became a mainstream pop-culture figure through high-profile advertising campaigns including a widely aired Super Bowl commercial in 1992. The actress successfully expanded her career beyond modeling. She hosted the MTV fashion show ‘House of Style’, released multiple fitness videos in the 1990s that sold millions of copies, and later built a business portfolio that includes home goods, skincare, and lifestyle brands. Her entrepreneurial shift helped redefine how models could extend their careers beyond the runway.

She married businessman Rande Gerber in 1998 and has two children, Presley and Kaia Gerber, the latter also an established fashion model.

--IANS

aa/