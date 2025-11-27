Chunky Panday: 'Young men keep Malaika Arora’s poster in their bedroom'

Mumbai Nov 27 (IANS) The upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent is set to promise a riot of laughter, nostalgia, and full entertainment, as Bollywood actor Chunky Panday will be seen instantly turning the energy up by several notches.

Looking at Malaika Arora, who is the current judge on India’s Got Talent, Chunky said, “All the young men of India keep Malaika’s poster in their bedroom. But the real question is whose poster Malaika keeps in her bedroom.” Harssh Limbhachiyaa, the host of the show, immediately chimed in, “Whose?” Chunky, with perfect comic timing, replied, “Chunkay Panday,” sending the entire studio into laughter.

The fun escalated when Chunky and Malaika picked up a bright red dupatta and broke into a playful dance on the iconic track 'Lal Duppatte Wali Tera Naam Toh Bata'.

The audience was seen cheering louder with every beat, celebrating a moment that felt straight out of a classic Bollywood stage show. India’s Got Talent, along with Malaika Arora, also has Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Bollywood singer Shaan. The show has been hosted by Harssh Limbhachiyaa.

Earlier while talking to IANS, Navjot Singh Sidhu had explained how his main motivation to take up IGT was “younger generation”. When IANS asked him about the USP of the show that attracted him. Navjot said, “Nothing motivates me more than honouring merit, number one. Number two, it is just passing on the mantle to the younger generation.”

He further elaborated, “How do you change the younger generation? Do you change the younger generation by intimidating them or reprimanding them? No. You change the younger generation by their thought process, and your thoughts are the real interpreters of your actions.”

He added, “You are what you think. There's nothing good or bad. It's the thinking that makes it so. ‘All men have eyes; few have the vision.’ Therefore, to give them a vision, to make them better, and to be able to facilitate them to live their dreams, fulfil them through proper means. And I am used to getting highs out of hitting sixes.

Talking about the young generation, Sidhu said, “There are youngsters today who will take to the bottle, take to drugs. IGT – India’s Got Talent – is a living example of how energies must be channelled in the right direction. The younger generation must be channelled through something which is constructive, something which is positive, and something which benefits their health.”

He elaborated, “If you look at how beautiful chiselled bodies people have who work acrobatics on those poles, which I used to see in a circus. There are novel ideas where light is used for painting. There are madaris coming in the show. There are magicians performing tricks in the IGT. I mean, there's no dearth of talent in India. It needs to be controlled, disciplined and harnessed.”

He added, “That is what motivates me. We don't fight elections or the next election. We fight elections for the next generation. That's why to pass on your experiences, your gauntlet, to the younger generation is the greatest thought process for anyone.”

