Chunky Panday showered with flower petals as he turns 63

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday left no stone unturned to make her father Chunky Panday feel special on his 63rd birthday on Friday.

The 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress took to the stories section of her Instagram handle, and dropped a clip of her daddy dear being showered with flowers on his special day. Ananya's feed further showed a clip of a havan being performed on Chunky's birthday.

Not just that, Ananya also dug out some hidden memories from her childhood to wish her father on his birthday. She took to her Instagram and shared a priceless family picture from the days gone by.

The photo had Chunky posing in a crisp white traditional outfit, holding little Rysa in his arms. Bhavana Panday stood right beside him, flaunting a wide smile. A young Ananya was also seen standing in front in the snap captioned, “Happy birthday papa."

In addition to this, Ananya's mom and Chunky's better half, Bhavana Pandey, also reminisced about her early romance with Chunky on his birthday.

Taking to her IG, Bhavana posted a string of nostalgic photos from their courtship days.

First was a slightly blurry photo of Bhavana and Chunky facing the camera with their daughters, Ananya and Rysa, followed by a still of the couple laughing together, offering an insight into their dating era.

In another glimpse of the courtship period, Chunky is seen posing with Bhavana with his hand placed on his waist. The post further captures a few perfect family moments with their daughters.

Sharing the post, Bhavana wrote, “Happy birthday Chunky. I love you."

Work-wise, Ananya will next star in the forthcoming romantic drama "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film marks Ananya's second collaboration with Kartik after the 2018 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

--IANS

pm/