Chunky Panday shares childhood pictures of Ananya, Ahaan, wishes debutant for ‘Saiyaara’ release

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) As Ahaan Panday’s maiden film “Saiyaara” hits the big screen today, his actor-uncle Chunky Panday wished him luck and said may the debutant shines brightest in the “galaxy full of stars”.

Chunky took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of unseen childhood pictures of his daughter Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday. The veteran actor also wished the debutant all the luck and love.

He wrote: “My Saiyaara @ahaanpandayy may you shine the Brightest in our Galaxy full of Stars. Wishing you all the Love and Luck for Today and Forever.”

On July 17, Ananya welcomed her cousin brother to the movies and she shared how she has been obsessed with her sibling since time immemorial.

She wrote, “The actress been obsessed with my brother since day 1 and I can’t wait for the world to feel the same #Saiyaara in cinemas tomorrow !!! @ahaanpandayy can’t believe my little beans first movie comes out. Welcome to the movies Ahaaani !! The sweetest boy (sic)”.

‘Saiyaara’ is helmed by Mohit Suri, who is known for his musical hits like ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, the cult-classic ‘Awarapan’ and the blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’.

All the films were made under the banner of Vishesh Films, with ‘Saiyaara’, Mohit has moved into the territory of Yash Raj Films.

Earlier, Mohit had called the film an homage to the love stories that he has grown up loving.

Mohit earlier said, “I feel you can tell so many beautiful stories and take people along so many journeys and celebrate so many emotions but romantic genre is always special."

"‘Saiyaara’ is my homage to the love stories I love and the sweeping romances that I have come across through my life. I have been fortunate to have met so many people who have been kind enough to share their incredible love stories with me”.

Produced by YRF, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to release in cinemas on July 18.

