Chunky Panday says he had a 'laugh riot' while filming ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday had a great time shooting for his latest release “Son Of Sardaar 2” and said it was a “laugh riot” filming it.

Chunky took to his Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with all his “Sardaars” from the sets of the film in Scotland.

He wrote: “Scotland and all my Sardaars had such Laugh Riot Filming Son of Sardaar 2 with @devgnfilms. Im sure you'll will feel the same while watching it Releasing today in cinemas next to you (sic).”

Son of Sardaar 2 is a Hindi-language comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar, and stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. It is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. In the film, a man fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage.

The first installment of the film was released in 2023 and was directed by Ashwni Dhir. It had Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla. A remake of the 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna, it was released on 13 November 2012.

On July 30, Chunky took to social media to share his heartfelt experience of visiting Kathmandu after more than three decades.

The actor, who last visited the city in 1989, recalled fond memories from the past and captioned it, “Visited Kathmandu after 1989. So beautiful, so green and the warmest Hospitality.”

In the images, he is seen smiling while posing for the camera. Earlier, Chunky Panday had visited the sacred Pashupatinath Temple and shared moments from his spiritual journey on social media.

He also shared a few photos from inside the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and situated on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. “So blessed to get a Darshan at the Pashupatinath Temple in the month of Shravan,” he wrote as the caption.

