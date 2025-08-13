Chunky Panday reveals what made him ‘time travel to a magical era’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday revealed his visit to Kolkata made him time travel to a “magical era”.

Chunky took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from his visit to the city of joy, where he was greeted like royalty.

In one image, the actor was seated at a dining table in a traditional Indian restaurant with a large thali with Bengali delicacies placed in front of him. He was seen wearing a turban and the staff standing behind him could be seen holding large, decorative hand fans.

The father of actress Ananya Panday wrote in the caption: “Kolkata's Best kept Secret @raajkutir. The Stories, the suites, the service , the setting and the Bengali cuisine. Made me time travel to a magical Era.”

Earlier this month, Chunky celebrated Friendship Day with his school gang. He shared a bunch of pictures from his reunion with his friends from St Andrews.

He wrote in the caption: “With all my schoolmates, the Andrean Boys. A night of Biryani, Booze and Bull…. Love these guys. St Andrews class of 1978. Thanks Robin K for hosting us”.

Chunky was last seen in "Son of Sardaar 2," a Hindi-language comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar, and stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. The film also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. In the film, a man fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage.

The first installment of the film was released in 2012 and was directed by Ashwni Dhir. It had Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla. A remake of the 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna, it was released on 13 November 2012.

--IANS

dc/