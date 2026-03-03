Chunky Panday & Ranjeet visit Vrindavan on Holi, attend ‘Bhagwad Paath’

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday, on Monday, offered a glimpse of his spiritual trip to Vrindavan ahead of the Holi celebrations, where he was joined by veteran actor Ranjeet.

Sharing a series of pictures from the holy town on his social media account, the actor captioned the post as, “Beautiful Pre Holi Bhagwad Paath Hosted by the Guptas & Gargs at Vrindavan”.

The carousel post features many pictures of the actor having a good time in the town.

In one picture, Chunky is seen seated with folded hands as a priest places a ceremonial headgear on him during the Bhagwad Paath.

Another image shows him posing with Ranjeet, who sported a black outfit paired with a patterned headscarf and tinted glasses.

A click features happy moments from the gathering, including children dressed as Radha and Krishna adorned with floral garlands, standing with Chunky smiling widely. In one serene photograph, the actor is seen offering prayers in front of beautifully adorned idols of Radha-Krishna at the temple.

Talking about the actor, on the professional front, Chunky made his Bollywood debut in 1987 with “Aag Hi Aag” and went on to star in several popular films including “Tezaab”, “Aankhen”, “Paap Ki Duniya”, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and many more.

Known for his charismatic onscreen and off screen presence, the actor was considered one of the heartthrobs of the late 1980s and 1990s.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, in many of her previous interviews, has admitted to having a major crush on him during her younger days.

In recent years, Chunky Panday had gained renewed popularity for his comic turn as the quirky ‘Aakhri Pasta’ in the successful “Housefull” franchise.

He is also widely known for being the father of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. He is married to Bhavana Pandey and has one more daughter Rysa.

–IANS

rd/