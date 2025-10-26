Chunky Panday pays emotional tribute to Satish Shah, recalls working together in ‘Teesra Kaun’

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Chunky Panday penned an emotional tribute for veteran actor Satish Shah, expressing his admiration and fond memories of working with him.

Reflecting on his journey from being a fan to sharing the screen in films like Teesra Kaun, Chunky described every moment spent with the late actor as deeply entertaining and memorable. He concluded his heartfelt note by saying Shah’s warmth and humour will be dearly missed.

Sharing a series of photos, Chunky Panday wrote on Instagram, “From Being a Fan of Satish Shah since Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi to becoming his costar in Teesra Kaun and many more. Every moment spent with him was entertaining to another Level. Will Miss you so much my Dear Satish Om Shanti.”

The first throwback picture captures Chunky Panday and Satish Shah sharing a cheerful smile as they pose together. In the next image, the late actor can be seen sitting on the back of Chunky’s bike, radiating his trademark charm. The remaining photos appear to be from the sets of their 1994 thriller-comedy, offering a nostalgic glimpse into their time together.

Veteran actor Satish Shah, celebrated for his memorable performances in classics such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,” “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,” “Main Hoon Na,” and “Om Shanti Om,” passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned his loss on Instagram, sharing a picture of the late actor along with a video in which he revealed details about the cause of Shah’s passing.

He said in the video, “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure, a while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra. I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man.” (sic).

