Chunky Panday fulfils dream to play ‘cowboy’ as he films in Bhopal

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Chunky Panday says he has ticked off a long-cherished wish from his bucket list, revealing that he is finally living his childhood dream of playing a cowboy.

The actor took to social media to share glimpses from a ranch near Bhopal, where he is currently filming. Dressed in classic western gear, Chunky looked every bit the cowboy as he posed for the camera.

“Childhood Dream to do a Cowboy Movie. . Filming with my entourage on a Ranch near Bhopal,” he wrote as the caption.

The actor did not divulge further details about the project.

Chunky made his acting debut in 1987 with the film Aag Hi Aag and gained recognition for his supporting role as Babban in Tezaab in 1988. Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, Panday appeared in several successful multi-starrer films, including Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Vishwatma, Aankhen, and Lootere.

Chunky, who is the father of actress Ananya Panday, was last seen in Rahu Ketu directed by Vipul Vig. It stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and Chunky Panday. It is described as a comedy adventure film inspired by folklore, incorporating humor, fantasy, and elements of Indian culture.

The film follows Rahu and Ketu, two clueless yet lovable characters born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook, set off on a chaotic mission to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi. Along the way, they uncover surprising truths about their origins, stumble into a dangerous drug mafia network, and ultimately take control of their own destiny.

Recently, Chunky met Sakshi Maharaj as he was going on a visit to the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. He shared a series of pictures from his visit to the holy city.

One of the pictures also shows the actor posing with Sakshi Maharaj. He wrote in the caption, “Jai Hanumanji. Beautiful Darshan at Hanumanji Mandir near Anjaneri hills Nashik. The Birthplace of Hanumanji”.

