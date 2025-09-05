Chunky Panday calls daughter Ananya Panday’s ‘glam’ a ‘comedy show’

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse of her glam look in a new video but with a dollop of humour as her actor-father Chunky Panday quipped her glam session looked like a “comedy show.”

Ananya took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her dressing up. In the clip, the actress could be heard asking her father about his thoughts on her hair and Chunky replied “it’s like a comedy show.”

The video also featured the actress all dolled up and wearing a dress made out of pearls as she posed for a photo-shoot in the luxe ensemble.

She captioned the post: “Not my dad saying my glam is looking like a comedy show… Is anyone into pearl shaking ASMR .. this video is for you. It’s the chaos for me obsessed w the the dress (sic).”

Ananya shared the same video on her stories section and captioned it as “Chaaaaaotic.”

On the acting front, Ananya will be seen in “Chand Mera Dil” with Lakshya Lalwani and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ alongside Kartik Aaryan.

The actress had earlier spoke to IANS about the films and said that she hopes that the audiences connect with her through the film in their own way.

“Yes, I’m super excited! Both films let me explore very different sides of myself, and I can’t wait for audiences to see them and hopefully connect with them in their own way,” Ananya told IANS, when asked about the two films.

“Chand Mera Dil”, which was announced last year in November, is a passionate love story. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

Talking about his upcoming film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, it also features Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year. Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.

