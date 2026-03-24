Christian Bale reveals who inspired his portrayal of Frankenstein in ‘The Bride’

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Christian Bale has shared the inspiration behind his portrayal of Frankenstein in ‘The Bride'.

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The actor has shared that it was shaped by punk icon Sid Vicious and musician Richey Edwards, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor, 52, said he drew on music and other imagery to build the character in a while explaining how director Maggie Gyllenhaal encouraged him and his co-star Jessie Buckley to immerse themselves in music during production.

Describing how the creative process involved sharing songs that could inform their performances or potentially feature in the soundtrack, with music playing a central role throughout filming, the actor told NME, “There was so much music (on set). An early inspiration was Sid Vicious in the white jacket, walking down the steps and singing My Way. Edwards from the Manic Street Preachers cutting ‘4 Real’ into his arm was another”.

‘The Bride!’ is a reimagining of the classic Frankenstein story, and features Jessie as The Bride, with Christian taking on the role of Frankenstein, also known as Frank.

The actor further mentioned, “One of the inspirations was a chimpanzee s******* into his hand then throwing it, which I’ve actually experienced at San Diego zoo! “It’s a protest dance that ends in revolution though. It’s something of an answer to meeting your heroes. Frank finally meets his hero Ronnie Reed but because of his intense loneliness and lack of companionship, can’t believe that Ronnie doesn’t know him as well as he knows Ronnie. He’s an Eminem Stan figure really. The dance comes out of the pain of being rejected – and it’s the birth of the true Frank”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Christian also confirmed reports he attended a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles in 2022.

He said, “I was there to see Ben Harper because he’s a friend of a friend, but full kudos to Harry. It was a fantastic show”.

Discussing music he values most, the actor said, “There are going to be so many bands that I don’t mention, and that I’ll feel awful about. Music is the most essential art form in my life”.

“Movies are ridiculously difficult because you’re incorporating everything into one. Music you can carry with you. I use it for acting all the time. It’s the thing I would absolutely die without”, he added.

--IANS

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