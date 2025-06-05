Christian Bale amazes once again with crazy body transformation for upcoming biopic

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Christian Bale has done it again! The actor marked another chapter in the long list of his crazy body transformations.

He looks unrecognizable on the Atlanta set of ‘Madden’. The actor, 51, was seen in a receding hairline wig with bleached eyebrows, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He wore a white v-neck shirt paired with a leather jacket, black slacks, and dress shoes. The look was completed with a series of championship rings.

As per ‘People’, the actor plays late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in the upcoming Madden biopic, which will chronicle the life of John Madden. Nicholas Cage stars as the legendary NFL coach, who won Super Bowl XI in 1977 for the Raiders and later became a broadcaster.

Earlier this week, Cage was similarly seen in an unrecognizable ensemble, complete with a wavy blonde wig and aqua blue tracksuit.

"The film follows Madden’s remarkable journey from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating Madden NFL, and becoming one of the most iconic voices in football history”, Amazon MGM Studios said of the film when it was announced on May 13. Also joining the cast are John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins, Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, and Sienna Miller as Carol Davis. David O. Russell, who previously directed Bale in The Fighter and American Hustle, is directing the film.

Madden served as head coach of the Raiders from 1969 to 1978. He was one of the youngest head coaches in history when the Raiders hired him at 32. His biggest victory came in January 1977, when he led the Raiders to a 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

He went on to work as an expert commentator on NFL telecasts for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC from 1979 to 2009, and won 16 Sports Emmy Awards.

