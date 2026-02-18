Chrissy Teigen says her kids mock her food

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Chrissy Teigen, the wife of the Grammy-winning Jazz musician John Legend, has been judging talent on our TV screens, only to be judged by her own kids.

Chrissy Teigen, 40, shared how her four children have taken her role as celebrity judge on the show and flipped it on her at home, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Revealing how her kids are now judging things around the house, including her cooking, since she landed a role on the show, she told ‘People’, “Este, my 3-year-old, her favorite thing in the world, is just running around saying five stars to nothing. My older ones are more judgmental with it. They'll make jokes about my meals or something”.

And her eldest children, daughter Luna, 9, and son Miles, 7, appear to be harsh critics, with the cookbook author admitting that she’s “definitely (had) some four or fives. Mexican lasagna. I got a four. I haven't gotten any threes yet, which is good”, she added.

As per ‘People’, along with Esti, Luna and Miles, Chrissy Teigen is also mom to son Wren, 2, with her husband, musician John Legend, who joined her at the taping along with some of their kids. Though their children have become critics, Chrissy Teigen says that she and Legend, 47, now both being judges on talent shows, Legend was a coach on The Voice for several seasons and will soon be seen on ‘The Voice: Battle of Champions’ alongside Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, has seen their brood show her more “respect”.

“I think the best part about it is that we're a competition show household now, John and I. think it's given us just this look of power in the household. We know what we're talking about all the time. So our kids, I think they respect me more now”, she shared.

Teigen serves as a judge on ‘Star Search’ alongside musician Jelly Roll and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, while Anthony Anderson has been at the helm of hosting.

