Chrissy Teigen regrets decision of gifting drum kit to her kids

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Chrissy Teigen, and her Grammy-winning musician husband John Legend now can form their own band.

Read More

The author and model, 40, shared two Instagram Stories of her and Legend's youngest two children, daughter Esti Maxine, 3, and son, Wren Alexander, 2, playing with a new drum kit, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In addition to Wren and Esti, Teigen and Legend, 47, also share daughter Luna Simone, 9, and son Miles Theodore, 7, together.

As per ‘People’, the initial clip showed Wren using the drum sticks to make a loud beat, before his musician dad sat down to build the drum set for his kids. Esti was also captured sitting by her father as she grabbed different components of the instrument.

“What have we done”, Teigen wrote across the video, as she appeared to reflect on the couple's decision to buy the kit.

A second video then filmed Esti and Wren using the sticks to hit the cymbals, while Legend seemed to be putting the finishing touches to the instrument.

Turning the camera to herself, Teigen was then seen covering her face with a blanket as she listened to the performance. Wren and Esti are not Teigen and Legend’s only children who could potentially follow in their father’s musical footsteps.

Last month, Lip Sync Battle co-host, Teigen, revealed that Luna could be the singer out of her four children. Speaking at the finale taping for Netflix's Star Search, Teigen said, “I think Luna's our singer. She has such a great stage presence. She really loves her school plays”.

"But when it gets a little too serious, like when we were like, 'Should we enroll her in a real theater school?' She's like, 'No’. She steps back. She wants to do it for fun and really truly enjoys it”, she added.

--IANS

aa/