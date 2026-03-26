Chrissy Teigen chops her hair into a blunt bob

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Chrissy Teigen, the wife of the Grammy-winning musician John Legend, is flaunting her new hair. The model and cookbook author, 40, took to the Stories section of Instagram, and revealed her long locks had been chopped into a blunt bob.

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Her hair extensions had been removed. Tagging her hairstylist, Irinel de Leon and Priscilla Valles, who does her extensions, she thanked her “babies” for her transformation, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The clip showed Teigen dressed in a sports bar while cuddled up in a cozy blanket on her couch at home.

As per ‘People’, Teigen experimented with shorter hair back in 2025, when she attended the Grammys with a chic, sleek, straight, blunt bob. However, later that year, she returned to longer locks, adding extensions to her brunette mane.

The mom-of-four also went under the knife in 2025 in pursuit of perfect hair, revealing that she had a “hairline lowering proceedure”. Days after sharing a video of herself with a bandaged face in the hospital in May, Teigen revealed the reason why on her Instagram Stories.

“Hi friends. (A) lot of you have been wondering about my hospital pic, which is very understandable as I gave no explanation lol. I had a hairline-lowering procedure”, she wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off stitches at her hairline.

“When you see it on a carpet, it’s ALWAYS extensions”, she added, explaining why she had opted to go under the knife.

Teigen isn’t the only famous face experimenting with shorter hair. Earlier this month, Margot Robbie debuted a bob and bangs at the Chanel women's show during Paris Fashion Week on March 9.

Beyonce also showed off a major hair change when attending Super Bowl LX back in February. The Cowboy Carter artist, 44, chopped her locks into her chin-length bob, her shortest style.

--IANS

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