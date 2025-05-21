Chris Sanders and Zach Galifianakis reflect on their journey with ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Chris Sanders and Zach Galifianakis reflected on their experiences working on the beloved animated film ‘Lilo & Stitch.’

Sharing insights into the creative process and the challenges they faced, the duo offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes of this iconic Disney classic. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as Nani, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Zach Galifianakis as the lovable Dr. Jumba, and Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa.

Sharing his experience, Chris Sanders, who reprises his role as the voice of Stitch, shared, “I won’t lie, I was very anxious. I think there’s a great deal of suspense when you hear things like that are going to happen”. As he has been working with Disney for various projects since 2002, he was eager to be part of this project. So, once he knew he was the part of the film, he felt “like the most natural thing in the world to step into this and make sure that they had that continuity.”

Zach Galifianakis, who plays as Dr. Jumba, shared his experience acting alongside an imaginary Stitch during the shoot. He explained that in place of the animated Stitch, they were often acting opposite “tape or a tennis ball! Sometimes they would have a stuffed animal — but the three things that I mentioned still have more range than I do.”

“Lilo & Stitch,” produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Rideback, is a live-action animated remake of Disney’s beloved 2002 classic. The film had its world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025. The story follows Lilo, a lonely young girl who adopts Stitch, a dog-like alien with a hidden purpose. Unaware that Stitch was genetically designed to cause chaos, Lilo’s bond with him grows as they face threats from pursuing aliens and social workers. Together, they discover the true meaning of family and belonging.

Walt Disney Studios’ Lilo & Stitch is set to hit Indian theatres on May 23, 2025, with releases in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

