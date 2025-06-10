Chris Evans is 'sad' for not being ‘invited to party’ for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Evans has expressed his disappointment for not being a part of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The 43-year-old actor, who played Captain America across eight films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has admitted while he's still in touch with his former castmates, there's a different feeling after leaving the franchise in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ScreenRant, "Yeah, I talk to them all the time. It’s where Pedro (Pascal) is right now. I mean, it’s sad to be away. It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Evans made his final appearance in the MCU when his Captain America travels back in time to return the Infinity Stones.

He decides to stay in the past with Peggy Carter, while in the present day, the moniker and shield are passed onto Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Mackie, 46, will be in the upcoming blockbuster, and he has teased the film will give audiences "that old Marvel feeling". He told IGN, "We're kicking on down the road, so everybody's getting excited and we're getting the band back together. We’re supposed to go out this week, and we’ll be out there doing it. Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great. I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had”.

Meanwhile, Alan Cumming recently admitted he was "amazed and excited" to be returning as Nightcrawler for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which is currently filming in London.

--IANS

aa/