Chitrangda Singh reveals how Deepti Naval offered her own house when she had no place to stay in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh is often hailed as one of the finest talents in the industry. The actress, who is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, in a conversation with IANS, spoke about how veteran actress Deepti Naval had come to her rescue while she was a struggler in Mumbai years ago.

"Before I officially moved to Mumbai, I had stayed at Deepti Ma'am's home for a while, since there were some accommodation issues. So she has been a part of my journey from the start.” The actress concluded, “Working with both of them again felt wonderful. As an actor, you naturally observe senior artists closely, the way they perform, their rhythm, and the little details they add. I really enjoyed watching and learning from them on set.”

Now that Chitrangada is all set to feature alongside Deepti Naval and actress Revathy in 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders', she also spoke about her camaraderie with both the veteran actresses. Talking about Deepti, Singh said, “With Deepti Ma’am, there is a more personal connection. We worked together in “Inkaar”, so I know her very well.”

Talking about her camaraderie with veteran actress Revathy, the 'Housefulll' actress said, “I have always loved Revathy Ma’am as Maggie from her film “Love. She added, “The first thing I spoke to her about was that role because I truly admired it. She even told me stories about how the film was shot, which I really enjoyed. I have also admired her as a director.”

Talking about Chitrangda Singh's upcoming movie, The Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Trailer, the crime thriller has been directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh.

The movie, along with the phenomenal Chitrangda, also stars a stellar ensemble featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun Bajpai, Revathy Asha Kelluni, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Priyanka Setia, Shridhar Dubey, and Akhilendra Mishra.

–IANS

rd/