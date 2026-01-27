Chitrangda Singh reflects on strength and fear while preparing for ‘Battle Of Galwan’

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen portraying an army wife in Battle Of Galwan, says the role gave her a deeper understanding of the quiet strength carried by women from military families.

Growing up as the daughter of an Indian Army officer, she was familiar with uniforms, postings, and regimented discipline, but prepping for the Battle of Galwan gave her a deeper emotional gaze into that world.

Chitrangda said: “My father was in the Indian Army, and growing up, listening to his stories was normal for me, but playing the role of an army wife is different. When I met army wives, I understood my mother’s silences, her pride mixed with worry.”

“These women carry that same blend of strength and fear every day. I tried to bring that complexity to the role, not just the smile or the courage, but the part where you learn to hold it together even when your heart is breaking,” she added.

Unveiled through the patriotic track ‘Maatrubhumi’, the visuals introduce her as a soldier’s wife. Dressed in modest traditional attire and minimal makeup, Chitrangda embodies the countless Indian women who stand as silent pillars behind the men in uniform.

Playing the emotional anchor to Salman Khan’s soldier, Chitrangda brings tenderness, dignity, and stability to the narrative.

‘Battle of Galwan’ is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China, on June 15, 2020, during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set to release on April 17.

