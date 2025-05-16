‘Chidiya’ starring Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash has a new release date

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The release of the upcoming film ‘Chidiya’ has been pushed by a week. The film, which was set to bow in cinemas on May 23, will not arrive in cinemas on May 30. The film stars Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash, Svar Kamble, and Ayush Pathak. The makers decided to shift the date by a week to give the film the breathing space it deserves.

Director Mehran Amrohi shared that the release date of the film has been pushed in order to give the film a breathing space as several films are releasing on May 23.

He said, “‘Chidiya’ is a quiet, emotional film, it’s not designed to shout for attention. With several films releasing on 23rd May, we felt it would be wiser to give our little film a fairer chance a week later. This story has waited almost a decade to reach theatres, it deserves to be discovered, not lost in the crowd”.

Chidiya follows the story of Shanu and Bua, two young brothers growing up in a Mumbai chawl, whose dream of playing badminton becomes a journey of joy, resilience, and unexpected friendships. With the help of their mother and their quirky neighbourhood, they transform a forgotten junkyard into a badminton court, armed with nothing but hope and imagination.

Producer Faqhrul Husaini of Smiley Films added, “‘Chidiya’ is a heartfelt ode to childhood, its simplicity is its strength. We wanted to ensure that audiences get the opportunity to experience this story on the big screen. With fewer films releasing on 30th May, we believe this is the right move”.

Lyrics written by Mehran Amrohi and Jitendra Joshi while written and directed by Mehran Amrohi. ‘Chidiya’ will release in selected cinemas across India on May 30, 2025.

--IANS

aa/