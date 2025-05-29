'Chidiya' director Mehran Amrohi says he can never reverse engineer a film as per market demand

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Director Mehran Amrohi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Chidiya’, has said that he can never reverse engineer a film, and make it as per the market demand.

The director, who is a distant relative of the late filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, spoke with IANS ahead of the film’s release, and shared his opinion that film’s shall be made keeping the heart of the story at the forefront.

He told IANS, “I will never be able to make a film like this because I write a film for a year, the market may change after a year, till then, my film will be old. So, I will never be able to work like this. It is my firm belief that if I want to make a film, if I want to tell its story, then I will write that story, and whatever story it is, on the basis of that story, its market should be decided”.

He further mentioned, “Unfortunately, there is a situation today, that the market is decided first, and then the story is written, and because of that, the films either look the same, sound the same, or the music sounds the same. If I make a film, I’ll make it from my heart, and then think about how to market it. Only then will I be able to do justice to the film”.

The director told IANS that only a handful films that are made in Hindi cinema appeal to this audience and make a mark.

“We have such a big industry, we make 200-300 films in a year, but you will remember 5 films, compared to the other 200-250 films, because they were made in a different voice. Otherwise, the market will decide that we should have a certain song, a certain dance, or action, and if we want our industry to flourish, we need to change how we work”, he added.

--IANS

aa/