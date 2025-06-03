Chandan Roy Sanyal: Jammu & Kashmir is not just a destination it’s an emotion

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Chandan Roy Sanyal has been officially invited by the Department of Tourism, Jammu & Kashmir to be part of a special campaign showcasing the region’s beauty. The actor expressed his excitement and said that it isn’t just a destination and tagged it as an emotion.

This initiative is intended to rekindle the spirit of travel and hope in the Valley following the tragic Pahalgam attack.

Chandan said: “Jammu & Kashmir is not just a destination it’s an emotion. It is poetry on the canvas of history and soul. In the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy, I felt a pull, not just as an artist, but as a human being, to be part of a narrative that’s about healing the valley.”

The actor said that the “land has given the world so much beauty, and now it’s time we give back.”

“I want to help shift the lens through which the world sees Kashmir — not as a conflict zone, but as a cradle of culture, resilience, and astonishing natural wonder. My heart beats for stories, and this land is overflowing with them. I’m here to tell the world: it’s time to come back to paradise,” he said.

The campaign is poised to spotlight the region’s breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural fabric, and a new wave of eco-conscious travel experiences. He will front a series of visually arresting travel related activities that bring teh state's hidden gems to center stage.

On the work front, Chandan will be seen in the film Dear Maa and a yet-to-be-announced project on his slate.

The actor was last seen inthe film “Patna Shuklla”, a legal drama film directed by Vivek Budakoti and produced by Arbaaz Khan. It stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami and others.

He was also seen in the latest season of “Aashram,” which had Bobby Deol as the manipulative and sinister Baba Nirala, who exploits the young women in his ashram. The previous installment of the popular show premiered in 2022.

