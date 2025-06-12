Chandan K Anand calls working in Homebound 'nothing short of a dream'

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Chandan K. Anand has been entertaining the audience as Roshan Mathew in the show "Kankhajura" these days.

Revealing how he approaches such emotionally dense characters, the 'Class' actor shared, “It’s never easy to portray complex characters — because it’s not just about acting. As actors, we hone our craft for years, but to live a complex character, you must go beyond technique. You must embody the soul of that character so completely that no trace of ‘acting’ remains.”

Terming the script as his “sacred text,” Chandan said that he ends up reading it around a hundred times before stepping on set.

“I kept visualizing it, diving into the hidden meanings, symbols, and subtext. Then I built a personal backstory, something imaginative yet deeply rooted. Eventually, your breath changes, your eyes shift, your energy transforms — and you stop performing. You start being. That’s when the magic begins," he added.

Chandan has also shared screen space with Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar's drama "Homebound".

He called working in Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial "a dream".

The actor said, “At this point, I can’t reveal too much about my character — but what I can say is that working on Homebound has been nothing short of a dream. To collaborate with Neeraj Ghaywan sir, whose cinema I deeply respect, and under Dharma Productions, has been a milestone for me.”

Lauding co-stars Janhvi and Ishaan, he added, “Sharing screen space with Janhvi, Ishaan, and Vishal — actors with such distinct energies — elevated the experience. When you’re surrounded by passionate storytellers, it sharpens your own craft. I’m not chasing stardom, but I know I’m walking the path with sincerity and fire. And when people like Neeraj sir trust your performance, it feels like you’re not just acting — you’re arriving.”

"Homebound" also recently premiered at Cannes. “I wasn’t present at Cannes physically, but being part of a film that screened there — and was loved — is surreal in itself. It’s a blessing. Knowing that international audiences are watching and feeling something we created — that’s what we live for as actors, ” Chandan concluded.

