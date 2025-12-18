Censor Board clears Kichcha Sudeep's 'Mark' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Vijay Kartikeyaa's action entertainer, 'Mark', featuring Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Reputed production house Sathya Jyothi Films, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Certified. Charged. Ready. #MARK Kannada - Certified U/A. Releasing Worldwide on Dec 25th. #MARKonDec25 #MARKTheFilm."

The film has triggered huge interest as director Vijay Kartikeyaa and Kichcha Sudeep's earlier film together, Max, went on to emerge a superhit.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep, who is betting big on this film, had showered praises on his entire unit for working in a focussed manner on this film.

During a media interaction organised by the team of director Vijay Kartikeyaa's 'Mark', Kichcha Sudeep was asked about the experience of working with a huge star cast.

Responding to the question, Kichcha Sudeep had said, "'Mark' was an idea that the director and I came up with. All these people -- they made 'Mark'. That is my experience. Everybody worked very hard. Nobody took any rest."

However, in a lighter vein, he had said, "The most busiest person on set was this person (pointing to comedian Yogi Babu). This man has one leg in one set, another leg in another set, his hands in a third set..."

Kichcha Sudeep further said, "Yogi Babu sir comes in instalments. If you buy a vehicle, you only pay that money in instalments. Do you get the vehicle in instalments? This person comes in instalments. We would have shot all through the night and would be packing up for the day and leaving when we will be called back to the set by the director because Yogi has arrived. 'If we leave him, he will again go.'"

When a reporter asked if everybody including him waited for Yogi Babu, Kichcha Sudeep replied, "Why did we wait? That is because this man has that kind of talent. He is an asset. I can proudly say my entire team has worked day and night. There was not a single miscommunication. Everybody woke up every morning with the same intention."

For the unaware, 'Mark', which features Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, also features Roshini Prakash, Deepshika, Naveen Chandra, Guru Somasundaram, Vikranth and Yogi Babu among others.

The film, which has been produced by Sathya Jyothi Films & Kichcha Creations, has cinematography by Shekar Chandra and music by Ajaneesh B Loknath. Production Design for the film is by Shivakumar J and editing by SR Ganesh Baabu. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Stunt Silva, Supreme Sundar, Vikram Mor and Kevin Kumar while dances have been choreographed by Shobhi Paulraj.

