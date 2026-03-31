Celine Dion announces Paris concert dates at birthday celebration

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Celine Dion, who performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, has now officially confirmed her concert comeback.

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The singer unveiled the details of her upcoming concerts during a posh birthday celebration at the Cafe de l’Homme in Paris, overlooking the landmark, reports ‘Variety’.

While the singer was not in attendance at the event, a video message was broadcast on a screen at the Eiffel Tower, which was illuminated in tribute, with a choreographed light show set to her most greatest hits.

She said, “Over the last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly fortunate to have your support. This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September. I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I’m grateful to all of YOU. I love you all and I’ll see you soon”.

As per ‘Variety’, details about the shows were not immediately announced, but the press release says the shows will feature “her most beloved hits in both French and English, a powerful tribute to the songs that have defined her remarkable career around the world for generations”. The concerts are produced by Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Inter Concerts.

The pop icon is set to perform a string of concerts this fall at Paris La Defense Arena, marking her first major series of live shows since stepping away from the spotlight in 2022.

--IANS

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