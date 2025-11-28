Celina Jaitly requests media to avoid using her children's photos in news coverage

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Celina Jaitly, on Friday, urged photographers and media outlets not to use her children's pictures in any coverage related to her.

Sharing a note, the actress wrote, "DEAR MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA, I HUMBLY REQUEST YOU TO PLEASE REFRAIN FROM USING MY CHILDREN'S PHOTOGRAPHS IN ANY NEWS COVERAGE REGARDING MY LEGAL CASES. I WILL BE FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR YOUR SENSITIVITY AND UNDERSTANDING. A MOTHER WITH A BROKEN HEART CELINA JAITLEY."

For the uninitiated, the actress, a few days ago, moved a Mumbai court accusing her husband, Austrian businessman Peter Haag, of subjecting her to severe emotional, physical, verbal and financial abuse.

Taking to her social media account, Celina shared, "#courage #divorce | In the middle of the strongest, most turbulent storm of my life, I never imagined I would spend it fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system. I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested: my parents, my brother, my children & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me & bear every trouble with me (sic)."

She also added, "Life stripped everything away... People I trusted walked away... Promises I believed in broke in silence... But the storm did not drown me. It delivered me... It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands... It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die."

A few weeks ago, Celina also reportedly went to the Delhi court, seeking assistance for her brother, Major (retired) Vikrant Jaitly, claiming that he has been "illegally abducted and detained" in the United Arab Emirates.

Talking about the actress’ marital life, she had tied the knot with the Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier on August 23, 2011, in a court wedding.

The couple welcomed their first set of twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012.

Five years later, in 2017, the couple welcomed another set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur.

Unfortunately, in the same year, they lost their newborn twin, Shamsher.

