Celina Jaitly celebrates the legacy of 'Fauji daughters' with Big B, Priyanka and Lara

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she celebrated cherished moments with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing a treasured throwback photo featuring herself, Bachchan, and fellow beauty queens Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and Dia Mirza, Celina reflected on a time that marked not just personal milestones but a cultural shift—one that highlighted the rise of 'Fauji daughters' stepping into the spotlight on their own merit.

On the anniversary of her Miss Universe Runners-Up win, Celina shared a heartfelt tribute to a powerful photograph from the past—one that captured four iconic beauty queens standing proudly beside Amitabh. Sharing the story behind the moment, the No Entry actress spoke of her roots as a proud daughter of the Indian Army’s Kumaon Regiment. Alongside her stood Lara Dutta, Miss Universe 2000, daughter of an Air Force officer; Priyanka Chopra, Miss World 2000, whose father served in the Army Medical Corps; and Dia Mirza, who brought poise and purpose from her modest Hyderabadi upbringing.

Sharing their photo, Celina wrote, “Daughters of the Uniform, Faces of a New India. As I commemorate my Miss Universe Runners-Up win, I share this treasured photo of four beauty queens with the emperor himself, Shri Amitabh Bachchan. It marked more than just crowns… it was a cultural shift… girls from outside the film world stepping into the spotlight on their own merit. I’m sure PC and Lara will agree… we were true-blue Fauji daughters. We grew up on a budget, on army rations and canteen life, in Army Public Schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas. I hadn’t even seen a big city until 8th grade except my grandparents’ home in Lucknow.”(sic)

“Lara (Ms. Universe 2000), a daughter of Air Force; Priyanka (Ms World 2000), Army Medical Corps… and I(Miss Universe 2001 Runners Up), a daughter of #kumaonregiment, Infantry. We carried discipline, resilience, and dignity in our stride long before we carried crowns. And Dia, graceful and grounded, came from a humble Hyderabadi background, bringing heart, poise, and purpose to our sisterhood.”

Jaitly concluded the post, writing, “This image isn’t just about beauty… it’s about legacy, grit, and the quiet power of girls who rose from modest beginnings to make the world stop and take notice. To every Fauji daughter and every girl from humble beginnings… never underestimate the fire forged in quiet homes.”

--IANS

