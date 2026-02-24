Catherine Zeta Jones is having a ‘grave old time’ as she’s working on ‘Wednesday 3’

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones is back in the world of the macabre as she resumes work on the third season of the hit series Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actress, who essays the enigmatic Morticia Addams in the show, shared a glimpse from the sets on Instagram, revealing that filming for Season 3 is underway.

“Working away on Season 3 of @wednesdaynetflix Having a grave old time,” she wrote as the caption, adding her signature dark humour to the update.

The third season has new members, including names such as Winona Ryder, Eva Green, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer. The new season will further explore Nevermore Academy, introduce new characters, and delve deeper into Addams family secrets.

Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying her parents in the series.

Four out of the eight episodes of the first season were directed by Tim Burton, who was also was executive producer. The first season revolves around Wednesday Addams, who attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school.

Burton was previously approached to direct the 1991 film The Addams Family and later worked on a canceled stop-motion animated film featuring the Addams Family.

Christina Ricci, who had played Wednesday in the 1991 film and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values, was asked by Burton to join the series in a supporting role. The show received three Golden Globe nominations. It also won four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Regarding the actress, Zeta-Jones has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Tony Award. Her screen debut came in the French-Italian film 1001 Nights in 1990.

She established herself in Hollywood with roles that highlighted her sex appeal, such as in the action film The Mask of Zorro and the heist film Entrapment.

