Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates 35 years of ‘The Darling Buds of May’

London, Nov 21 (IANS) It’s been over three decades since the popular British series ‘The Darling Buds of May’ first aired and an ecstatic actress Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated the milestone.

Catherine took to Instagram to share a series of glimpses from the comedy-drama, which marked her breakthrough role. The show, whose title was taken from the third line of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18, originally aired from April 1991 to April 1993.

She wrote as the caption: 35 years ago! The Darling Buds of May! Thank you to all of the darling buds fans.”

The show was set in rural 1950s Kent, it follows the life of the Larkin family. It stars David Jason as "Pop" Larkin alongside Pam Ferris as "Ma" Larkin, with Catherine playing their eldest daughter Mariette, who marries tax inspector Cedric "Charley" Charlton, played by Philip Franks.

Featuring a total of 20 episodes, it was broadcast as three series of six double-episode story lines in the spring of 1991, 1992 and 1993, plus two single-episode Christmas specials aired in 1991 and 1992.

Catherine on November 18 celebrated 25 years of marital bliss with her husband Michael Douglas.

She had penned a long note in the caption, which read: “25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle. The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can. I love you today as I did then. Thank you sweetheart”.

Michael and Catherine married in 2000 and share kids Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. The couple met during Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito.

They got engaged on December 31, 1999, and married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000 after Douglas's divorce was finalised.

--IANS

dc/