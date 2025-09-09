Cate Blanchett signs up for ‘Sweetsick’, shooting to begin soon

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Cate Blanchett will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Sweetsick’. The film marks the directorial debut of Alice Birch, who has also written the screenplay.

The film follows the story of a mercurial woman (played by Cate Blanchett) with a strange and piercing gift – the ability to see what others most intimately need, often at great personal cost – who sets out on a journey home. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Talking about the film, Alice Birch said, “I could not be more excited to be making my debut feature as a director with such an extraordinary team of filmmakers and collaborators. I am in the safest hands with Tessa Ross and her brilliant team at House, and am so proud to be working with Searchlight and Film4. To have the peerless Cate Blanchett at the centre of it is thrilling”.

The will go on floors this fall in the United Kingdom and Greece and is being produced by Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Theo Barrowclough from House Productions alongside Blanchett and her Dirty Films banner. Lee Groombridge will also produce. Film4 will executive produce and co-finance.

Ross said, “We’re all very big believers in Alice Birch and it’s been wonderful to see that the fantastic team she’s gathered around her, not least the amazing Cate, feel the same way – all drawn in by her bold, beautiful vision”.

Cate Blanchett is regarded as one of the best performers of her generation, she is recognised for her versatile work across stage and screen. The actress has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, four British Academy Film Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, in addition to nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

