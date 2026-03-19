‘Carry On Jatta 4’ starring Gippy Grewal pays ode to late Punjabi cinema icon Jaswinder Bhalla

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 4’, was unveiled on Thursday. It features the late legendary comedy icon Jaswinder Bhalla in a special appearance.

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Jaswinder Bhalla is celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and unforgettable performances, Bhalla remains one of the most beloved figures in Punjabi entertainment.

The film also stars Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Shinda Grewal, Jasmine Bajwa, and Sweetaj Brar.

Talking about the film, Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal said, “Jaswinder Bhalla paaji wasn’t just an actor to us, he was family, a guiding light, and the soul of ‘Carry On Jatta’. Bringing him back, even for a moment, is emotional beyond words. ‘Through Carry On Jatta 4’, we haven’t recreated him, we are celebrating him. His laughter, his energy, his spirit, they still live with us, and always will. This is our humble tribute to a legend who never really left us”.

Jaswinder Bhalla passed away before the shoot of the film began, his recreation has been achieved through a meticulous blend of advanced VFX and CG techniques. The process spanned over six months, during which footage from one of his earlier films was carefully sourced and scanned to ensure an authentic and respectful representation. What makes this moment truly historic is that, for the first time in the world, an artist who is no longer with us continues to perform on screen marking a rare and possibly first of its kind achievement in the history of cinema.

Presented by Humble Motion Pictures FZCO, Produced by Gippy Grewal & Ravneet Kaur Grewal, the film is set to release in cinemas on June 26, 2026.

--IANS

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