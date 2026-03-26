Cardi B’s DIY hair routine left her smelling like a chicken Caesar salad

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B, known for sharing her DIY hair treatments on social media, shared the consequences of infusing raw garlic into her routine.

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The rapper was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about the real consequences into her hair care routine, reports people.com.

“I put garlic, but I put it too raw in my hair and for six months straight,” she told host Jimmy Fallon, adding, “every single time I (would) sweat, I smelled like a pasta bowl. It was gross.”

The revelation drew laughter from Fallon, who replied, “Vampires won’t bother you,” which prompted her to quip, “Well, I am the vampire.”

A concerned Fallon then asked the newly minted beauty entrepreneur, hair care launches in April, “So you couldn’t do garlic in this?”

The “Money” rapper confirmed he was correct. “I would never do that again. … It didn’t work out.”

She often creates her own hair treatments from her haircare research.

She told Fallon, “I’ve been doing, like, rice water, I’ve been doing onion water, but this time I decided to go raw garlic. I’m like ‘I don’t got time to boil it,” and I was smelling like a chicken Caesar salad for six months straight.”

The rapper, who took a break from her North American Little Miss Drama Tour to promote her haircare brand, recently told WWD that her routine inspired her beauty debut.

“I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family’s recipes and what I learned from my own research. I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”

Though she also told Fallon that she’s scaled back on arguing with haters on social media, hours after her WWD story dropped, she took them to task for talking trash about her brand.

“So, my hair care line is coming out, right? And I'm seeing a lot of debates… You hating, mad,” she said in an Instagram Live, which was shared on X by a fan.

“This is something that I struggled [with] my whole life. And I don't even want to get emotional talking about this, but … it's my story and I have to talk about it.”

--IANS

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