Cardi B hates performing choreography on stage

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B is sharing insights into the highs and lows of touring. The Grammy-winning rapper, 33, spoke about preparing for her ongoing Little Miss Drama Tour and what it’s like hitting the road for a run of 35 shows.

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The tour comes seven years after her last official string of concerts, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘Allure’, “I want to give my fans a good moment and have been pulling strings to make this s--- happen, and it’s turning out beautiful”.

The ‘Hello’ artist spoke about researching for the Little Miss Drama Tour by attending other major tours over the past few years, like Madonna’s Celebration Tour and Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

“That was way crazy”, she said of Beyonce’s performance. “That’s way removed from what I could do”.

One aspect of touring that stresses Cardi out? Dancing. She said, “I hate choreography; it’s like math to me. I don’t have much of a rhythm like that. I could rap all day. But dancing is like, ugh”.

As per ‘People’, the rapper has gone viral for taking a couple of onstage tumbles throughout the tour so far, she’s handled them in true Cardi fashion, by blaming the mishaps on the government.

Embarking on a lengthy tour isn’t easy, especially when Cardi has four kids at home, daughter Kulture, son Wave, daughter Blossom, and another son, born in November 2025. Her oldest child won’t be able to join her for as many shows as usual this time around.

“Kulture’s in school, and her school don’t play that s***”, said Cardi, who will bring her kids along for the ride when she can. But it’s difficult when they each have their own lives. “So I just be like, How the f*** am I gonna make this s*** f****** work?”.

The work and planning is worth it for Cardi, who’s always wanted to provide for her family and make them proud. “I want to be the grandma that everybody come to the crib, and it’s like, ‘Yeah, my grandma was that bitch’”, she added.

--IANS

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