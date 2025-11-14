Cardi B embraces motherhood again, welcomes baby boy with beau Stefon Diggs

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Cardi B has embraced motherhood for the fourth time as she welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. This is the couple's first child together.

Sharing the happy news on social media, the 33-year-old rapper dropped a video of herself lip-synching the track "Hello," from her recently released sophomore studio album "Am I the Drama?".

In the caption, Cardi B revealed how she has brought both new music and a new baby into this world, almost at the same time.

She penned, "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve (sic)."

The rapper confirmed that this challenging yet exciting new chapter of her life is a 'Me vs Me' showdown.

Cardi B further informed that she has already commenced preparing for her upcoming tour, getting her mind and body in shape.

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever," the post concluded.

As soon as the post was up, congratulatory messages poured in from all sides for the new mom.

