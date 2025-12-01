Calvin Harris to mark his India debut in 2026

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) After dominating the world’s biggest stages, Calvin Harris’ India debut will now take place in Summer 2026. Expanded into a three-city tour with Delhi-NCR joining Mumbai and Bengaluru, it will be bringing an elevated electronic music experience to even more fans across India.

The GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, DJ and songwriter, widely regarded as the King of Dance Music, will bring his unparalleled sound to India. Produced and promoted by Sunburn, pioneers in innovative experiences in the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) industry, and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Calvin Harris’ India Tour will kick off in Bengaluru on April 17th at NICE Grounds, followed by Mumbai on April 18th at Infinity Bay, Sewri and Delhi-NCR on April 19th, 2026, at Leisure Valley Ground, promising three unforgettable nights that will bring his signature sound and spectacle to India for the very first time.

Ticket sales for Calvin Harris’ India Tour will open at 12 PM IST on December 3rd, 2025, followed by the general on-sale of tickets at 1 PM IST on December 5th, 2025. This landmark tour brings together the combined expertise of two divisions within the same live entertainment powerhouse in India, with a reputation for staging immersive, world-class productions and delivering fan-first experiences across India. With Calvin Harris at the helm and a unified team orchestrating every detail behind the scenes, India will witness a spectacle that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s most iconic live music experiences.

For the uninitiated, Calvin Harris stands as a defining figure in modern dance music, with over 35 billion combined audio and video streams. Known for era-defining hits like ‘We Found Love’, ‘One Kiss’ and ‘Summer’, he has shaped electronic music over the past decade, collaborating with icons including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding.

A Calvin Harris show is an experience in scale and sensation: massive anthems, soaring visuals and the rare ability to unite thousands in pure euphoria. When EDM first began breaking into the mainstream, his songs were among the very first to dominate charts, clubs and festival stages across the country. In many ways, Harris helped lay the foundation for the EDM explosion that captured the imagination of Indian youth, giving them a new cultural vocabulary of beats, drops and unforgettable hooks.

From early breakthrough hits to his latest chart-toppers, fans can expect a career-spanning setlist delivered with the precision and energy that has made him one of the most sought-after electronic performers.

His catalogue bridges generations: millennials who grew up on his sound and Gen Z discovering it for the first time, uniting audiences through music that never loses its relevance. At the peak of his career, Harris continues to push electronic music’s boundaries.

His latest single, ‘Blessings’, dominates playlists and festival sets worldwide. Beyond the superstar persona, he balances global tours with life as a new father, adding a personal dimension to the superstar fans know and love.

Talking about the singer’s debut, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, "Electronic music has always had a special resonance with Indian fans, and Calvin Harris’ first-ever and much-awaited shows here are the culmination of that growing energy, now across three cities.”

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Calvin Harris’ debut is a cultural milestone that reflects the country’s growing presence on the global music map and a landmark moment for fans who have waited years to see him live.”

