Bruce Campbell diagnosed with 'treatable' but not 'curable' cancer

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Bruce Campbell, known for his work in Evil Dead, Jack of All Trades and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, has been diagnosed with an "incurable" form of cancer.

Read More

The actor, 67, did not reveal which type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, but he said it is "treatable," reports people.com.

He began his statement, which was a text overlay on a photograph posted to his Instagram and X accounts, saying, “Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that."

“I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too," he wrote.

He went on to explain that he would not share further details and noted that he made the announcement for professional purposes, stating that "a few things will have to change."

He said that appearances, conventions and "work in general" will be taking "a back seat to treatment."

"My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall," he said.

“There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand.”

The actor said that he did not publicly share the news to "enlist sympathy-or advice — I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will).”

Campbell closed out his statement reassuring his fans, whom he calls the greatest in the world, that he's "a tough old son-of-a-bitch with a "great support," and expects "to be around a while."

Campbell is best known for his work in Sam Raimi’s 1981 horror cult classic, The Evil Dead. He has since reprised his role of Ash Williams in the film franchise. He also did voiceover work in the franchise's most recent film, Evil Dead Rise (2023).

He is listed as an executive producer in the sixth film, Evil Dead Burn, which is scheduled for a July 24, 2026, release. In addition to Evil Dead Burn, Campbell's forthcoming comedy film, Ernie & Emma, will be released in the fall. Campbell wrote, directed and stars in the new movie.

--IANS

dc/