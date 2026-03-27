Britney Spears makes Instagram returns 3 weeks after DUI arrest, shares video with son

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears, who was earlier arrested on the charges of driving under influence, recently spent some quality time with her younger son.

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The ‘Criminal’ singer, 44, shared a video on her Instagram alongside her 19-year-old son Jayden, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the clip, the teenager could be seen wearing a long tan coat over a white T-shirt and recording himself and his mom as they posed in a mirror. Spears wore white lace shorts and a cropped white lace shirt, posing next to her son. The clip then switched to show Spears with jeans and a blazer.

She wrote in her caption, “Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing. Stay kind”.

As per ‘People’, the singer has been spending time with her family since she was arrested on suspicion of a DUI on Thursday, March 4, in Ventura, California. The singer's representative said at the time that she'd be prioritizing her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, in the wake of the arrest.

The representative shared, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being”.

This past Christmas, Spears celebrated the December holiday alongside her son Jayden. Her other son, Sean Preston, was seen celebrating Christmas in Louisiana alongside his aunt Jamie Lynn Spears' family in photos shared to Instagram.

"Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden, it's been such a special holiday”, the source said.

In June, she and her son reunited after she posted a photo and clip on Instagram of them at home after attending church together. In the photo, Jayden stood taller than the singer as they stood close to each other in front of a balcony, with the teenager holding up a phone to take the snap.

The singer also shared a short video of the pair posing together in the same spot, in which she revealed that they had “Sang and praised”, earlier that day at church.

--IANS

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