Britney Spears calls out family on social media

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has come out victorious after managing the tensions in her family. The singer-songwriter says she’s “lucky to be alive” after managing ongoing family tensions.

The singer, 44, opened up about her family and feelings of loneliness in a post on Instagram, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone”, she began her Instagram caption. “For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong. We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial (sic)”.

As per ‘People’, she added that she believes she is “incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them”.

The “Criminal’ singer went on, “It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today??? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did”.

In a post-script, the singer said she enjoyed a cheesecake with a neighbor and had not been dancing in a month because she broke a toe twice.

The recent post comes after years of Spears speaking candidly about her conflicting feelings toward family members, including dad Jamie, 73, mom Lynne, 70, and sister Jamie Lynn, 34. During the holiday season, Spears shared a photo of a Christmas tree on Instagram with a caption that seemed to offer a sarcastic acknowledgement of her family’s holiday plans.

“Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix”, she wrote on December 28. “To my dear sweet innocent family … so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon … I can't wait”.

She concluded her note with a message to Jamie Lynn’s “beautiful” 7-year-old daughter Ivey, writing, “I just want to hold you, my love … Godspeed, friends”.

