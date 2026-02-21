Britney Spears bares it all in her social media post

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears is setting Instagram on fire with her latest post. The singer-songwriter didn't leave much to the imagination in her post.

The singer, 43, shared a photo on the social media platform, in which she could be seen posing nude on a beach, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She held her arms up to her chest and looked back at the camera behind her, as she censored her butt with a rose emoji. The singer, who didn't include a caption with her post, wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

As per ‘People’, Britney shared a similar photo on Instagram back in August. That image showed the mom of two posing with her arms stretched above her head, as she looked out a large window. With her back facing the camera, Spears wore nothing but a pair of black knee-high boots, and she used the same rose emoji to cover her butt.

The ‘Toxic’ singer explained in her 2023 tell-all memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’, why sharing her risque selfies with the world brings her “a lot of joy”.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses. But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture, doing whatever I want with it”, she shared.

Earlier, Britney had come out victorious after managing the tensions in her family. The singer-songwriter says she’s “lucky to be alive” after managing ongoing family tensions.

The singer, 44, opened up about her family and feelings of loneliness in a post on Instagram. As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone”, she began her Instagram caption. “For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong. We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial (sic)”.

She added that she believes she is “incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them”.

--IANS

aa/