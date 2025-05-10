Brie Larson to release party-themed cookbook

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) “Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson has announced plans to release 'Party People', a party-themed cookbook, later this year.

The 35-year-old actress has joined forces with best friend and chef Courtney McBroom to create the new cookbook that they'll release later this year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told people.com: "Through [our friendship], we've thrown many parties together. We have a really solid group of girlfriends, and whether it’s been road trips or at someone's house, parties, whatever, we're really good at celebrating. And part of it is because we love doing it.

"It's not just about the food. It's about knowing how to cook things confidently so that you can enjoy your party … The recipes are based on those things so you can maximize time with your guests and not feel like you're the one stuck in the kitchen while everybody else is having fun."

'Party People' will feature more than 100 recipes and party ideas, but McBroom says 'Party People' isn't a conventional cookbook,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "It doesn't have to be hard. You don't have to do a ton of work to bring all of your friends together and your loved ones and to surround yourself with community. And that was one of the main things we wanted to do, is make sure we were helping people do that."

Meanwhile, Larson earlier said that she hopes her work helps people to "feel less alone".

The movie star also explained that she's felt more free to express herself over recent years.

Larson told The Talks: "As I have gotten older and I have had the courage to speak out, I realised that the things that are inside of me, the things I am most afraid of, everyone is and I feel a sense of inner freedom by expressing it.

"By relating to people like yourself, you can go, 'Yeah. You are also crazy. I felt that, too.' What I am looking for in this world is a sense of not feeling alone, and that’s one of the greatest gifts you can give to another person. I hope that my work does that. I hope that when people leave the theatre they feel less alone."

