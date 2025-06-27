Brad Pitt’s home in Los Angeles targeted in burglary

Los Angeles, June 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s home was ransacked by burglars, when the actor was not on the premises.

Police are investigating a burglary at a Los Angeles home reportedly owned by Pitt. The actor was not on the premises at the time of the break-in as he has been traveling to promote his new racing thriller “F1,” reports variety.com.

A carpet premiere event for the film was held Monday in London.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that authorities responded to a break-in on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighborhood of the city.

Three suspects reportedly breached the premises by climbing a fence and entering through a front window, “ransacking” the home and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of property. The value of the items taken was not disclosed. The suspects have not been publicly identified.

The burglarized property was purchased by Pitt in 2023 at a cost of $5.5 million, according to architecture magazine Domus.

The luxurious home was previously owned by oil heiress Aileen Getty, who, in exchange, acquired Pitt’s own old house in the eastern Hollywood Hills at a cost of $33 million.

Pitt has been promoting the Warner Bros. release of Apple Studios’ “F1,” which began preview screenings Thursday evening and will open theatrically through the coming weekend.

In a recent interview with GQ, the 61-year-old actor described how the big-budget blockbuster reaffirmed his thrill for acting.

Talking about “F1 the Movie”, a sports drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is based on the Formula One World Championship, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body.

The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role, alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures Present A Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer/ Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Joseph Kosinski Film, F1 The Movie, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will release in India on June 27in English, Hindi, Tamil &amp;amp; Telugu.

--IANS

dc/