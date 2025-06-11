Brad Pitt reveals he craved the approval of motorsport fans while filming ‘F1’

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Hollywood iconBrad Pitt, who will be seen playing a Formula One in the new racing film, shared that he relished the experience of shooting F1. The actor added that having the support of the sports fans "everything" to him.

He told 'Extra': "If we didn’t pass their bar, than we were dead, you know? And to get that kind of, I don't know, response means a lot to us, because we have, again, so much respect for these drivers, for this sport, for everyone, the teams, everything they put into it.”

“They made the movie too. They're a big part of the film."

Pitt was always confident that the Joseph Kosinski-directed movie would win over the sceptics, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I felt pretty confident in what we have. You know, I feel like we successfully thread this needle that's for longtime fans that really understand the sport as well as newcomers, and they understood that was our goal, and, I don't know, I think they had fun too. I think it's just fun. It's really good fun."

Pitt shot some scenes at the Silverstone racing circuit in the UK. The star said he felt anxious when he walked on the track at the British Grand Prix.

He said: "We had been, like, rehearsing there for a few weeks, so it kind of felt like it was home. But then when the whole race movement comes in it's such a juggernaut of a machine.It is really awe-inspiring, and then to get on the track with 100,000 fans, I was a little bit nervous.

"Actually, no, it was a high. Like, sitting waiting it was, once you get going, it's a high. It's a high."

The actor has enjoyed a hugely successful career spanning over three decades in the movie industry and starring in films such as The Big Short, Ocean's Eleven, and Troy.

However, the actor said that F1 has helped to reinvigorate him.

Pitt said: "Doing this this long and to find something that was almost like starting over, it was so full of passion and it gave me a feeling like I’ve never had before. It was just sublime. I’m pretty grateful for Joe Kosinski for coming up with this."

