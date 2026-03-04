Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon enjoying downtime in Greece

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his partner Ines de Ramon were recently seen spending quality time together in Greece.

The actor, 62, and his girlfriend of more than two years, Ines, 33, were photographed leaving the Greek island Hydra, about two weeks after they were first seen on the island as Brad Pitt films an upcoming movie titled ‘The Riders’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

They were previously photographed walking together with their luggage on Hydra. A source recently told ‘People’ that the actor spent much of February in Dublin to film ‘The Riders’, which is based on author Tim Winton's novel and directed by Conclave filmmaker Edward Berger.

As per ‘People’, the actor and his girlfriend were first seen spending time together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles in November 2022, at which time a source close to the jewelry designer said the pair had been dating "for a few months" after they were introduced by mutual friends.

In September 2024, they made their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival. A source told ‘People’ in October 2025 that Brad Pitt and his girlfriend were "fully living together" in a new home.

In December, a source close to the actor said that Ines de Ramon is "perfect" for the Oscar winner and that the couple are "great together" just before each of their birthdays.

Brad Pitt most recently appeared on the big screen in last year's racing movie F1. The film is nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, at the 2026 Oscars, which will be held on March 15. His new movie ‘The Riders’ follows a couple named Fred and Jennifer Scully, who purchase "an old farmhouse which stands in the shadow of a castle" in Ireland after a period of travel through Europe.

