Boney Kapoor says late wife Sridevi would have been too happy to see him in shape

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor believes that his late wife, superstar Sridevi, would have been really happy to see him in shape.

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The filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle and published an edited picture of the present, healthier version of himself standing next to Sridevi.

Boney wrote in the caption, "I am sure Sri would have been too happy to see me in this shape (sic)", along with three red heart emojis.

It must be noted that Boney has been overweight most of his life, and it was only recently that he shed those extra kilos, surprising everyone with his fit version.

Along with the change in weight, Boney also altered his hair and got an entirely new wardrobe.

Refreshing your memory, during her appearance on the Kapil Sharma show, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that when alive, Sridevi tried her best to get her husband, Boney, to go for a walk. However, the 'Mili' actress admitted that she could not succeed despite her best efforts.

For the unaware, Boney and Sridevi fell for each other on the sets of the 1987 film “Mr. India”.

They finally tied the knot back in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Unfortunately, Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.

Boney keeps on remembering his late wife with his nostalgic social media posts.

In August last year, Boney recalled a fond memory from 1990 with Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary. He relived the time when his better half mistook one of his compliments for teasing.

Boney wrote on his Instagram account, “In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her.”

--IANS

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