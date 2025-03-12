Yami Gautam Wishes Husband Aditya Dhar on His Birthday, Calls Him 'Best Husband & Papa

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is celebrating his birthday today, and his wife, actress Yami Gautam, started the day with lots of love as she shared the cutest birthday message for her husband.

Yami took to Instagram to post two pictures with Aditya and penned a loving note. Calling Dhar the "best husband" and "best papa," the Vicky Donor actress also expressed her excitement for his upcoming work.

"Happy, happy birthday to my love! Waiting for the world to experience the magic you are about to spell on the big screen!!! To the man with the biggest heart, the genius of a mind, the best husband, and the best papa!!! Happy birthday, Aditya," she wrote in her caption.



Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together on the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was recently seen in Dhoom Dhaam, which released on Valentine's Day. The film is produced by her husband, Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande.

The actress was also seen in Article 370, for which she received a lot of praise. Article 370, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019. The film hit theaters on February 23 last year. (ANI)