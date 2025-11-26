When Esha Deol revealed how her relationship with dad Dharmendra evolved over time

Mumbai: Actress Esha Deol had once opened up about her evolving relationship with her father, Dharmendra.

In an old interview with Lehren TV, she revealed that while he was very strict during her childhood, their bond transformed into a close friendship, making their connection stronger than ever. Esha had spoken about working with her father, Dharmendra, in “Tell Me O Kkhuda.”

She mentioned that although she had previously performed with her mother Hema Malini—dancing on stage and doing interviews—this was the first time she had acted alongside her father. Esha revealed internally, she felt a strong emotional connection and excitement, but outwardly she tried to appear composed.

The ‘Dhoom’ actress shared, “That was a very sweet experience and for the first time, see with mummy, at least we dance on stage and do interviews, but for the first time with my father, to say a dialogue in front of him, from inside I used to be like this, but from outside I used to show that I am fine. But from inside there was a lot of emotional feeling that the day has come that I am doing it with my father.”

When asked who was stricter between her parents, Dharmendra or Hema Malini, Esha Deol revealed that her father was very strict during her childhood. Over time, she noted that their relationship has evolved into a very strong bond.

“Mummy is more strict. Papa used to be very strict earlier, but now there is a different friendship, bond is very strong between the two of us, so earlier papa used to be very strict, now he is not.”

“Tell Me O Kkhuda,” directed and produced by Hema Malini, starred Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Farooq Sheikh, Esha Deol, and Arjan Bajwa. Salman Khan made a guest appearance in the film. The movie marked the first time Esha Deol worked alongside her father, Dharmendra, on screen.

--IANS