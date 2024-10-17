logo
We have received the censor certificate: Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' gets green signal for release

The film, produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, is a biographical political thriller that explores the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the 21-month Emergency period from 1975 to 1977.
🏷 Bollywood
Oct 17, 2024, 12:24 PM
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' has been finally passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
On Thursday, Kangana on X handle to share the news with her fans.

"We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support," her post read.
Earlier in September, Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with ANI, had opened up about the repercussions being faced by the makers of the 'Emergency' due to delay in the release of the film.

"I know how I made this film... I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget. I along with Zee and other partners created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the Censor Board should take the responsibility to release this film at the earliest," she said.
'Emergency' has been embroiled in controversies for some time now including facing backlash several Sikh groups.
Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

—ANI

Bollywood NewsKangana RanautCBFCIndira GandhiZee StudiosEmergency moviepolitical thriller

