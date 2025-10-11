Wamiqa Gabbi talks about finding sense amidst the random chaos of life

Mumbai: Wamiqa Gabbi took some time off her hectic schedule to hold still for a moment and think about finding sense amidst the random chaos of life.

Sharing a selfie from her phone on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, she asked, "What do I call these set of random photos I have in my phone ?"

"Random? Does everything in life happen randomly? This chaos that we create or encounter with, is it a random chaos? It's an organised chaos. It's a journey that is the most beautiful and the most unpredictable- impossible to predict. The journey of becoming one with the universe. It's as exciting as it can get. The magic of learning that it offers beats every other desire in life. It's life itself. This is what I'm feeling today, reminding myself that life is much more than what I worry about," wamiqa added, sharing her current state of mind with the netizens.

On Friday, Wamiqa raised the excitement as she hinted at her possible association with Maddock Films.

The 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a beautifully curated gift hamper featuring a personalized note from Maddock Films. #NewBeginnings, she captioned the post. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Up next, Wamiqa will be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the much-anticipated sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2".

During the primary schedule of the sequel in Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad), the shoot was disrupted after the production team faced major resistance from the locals. Reportedly, a few members of the crew were allegedly beaten up by the agitated locals, creating panic on the set.

Wamiqa's exciting lineup further includes "Bhooth Bangla", "Kuku Ki Kundali", "Tiki Taka", and "Goodachari 2".

--IANS