Veteran actor Atul Parchure passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Atul Parchure is no more. He was known for his comedy roles in the Hindi and Marathi films.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid his tributes to the seasoned actor and said his untimely death is painful.

"Sometimes making the audience laugh.. The untimely death of Atul Parchure. Atul Parchure started his brilliant acting career in children's theatre. He left his mark in all the three fields of drama, film and serials," Shinde said in a post on X.

"Be it plays like Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark, Natigoti... Be it Deshpande's verbal, lyrical comedy, Atul Parchure has added depth to it with his innate qualities. He has played great characters in Marathi and Hindi films as well. Marathi cinema has lost a classic actor......... May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to him. Om shanti."

Atul Parchure worked alongside various actors and was seen playing supporting roles. He worked in movies Navra Mazha Navsacha, Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, All the Best: Fun Begins, Khatta Meetha, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, and Brave Heart. He was known for playing different roles in The Kapil Sharma Show. (ANI)