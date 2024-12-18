Utkarsh Sharma Attends Mahakaleshwar Temple’s Bhasma Aarti Ahead of ‘Vanvaas’ Release

Ujjain: Actor Utkarsh Sharma visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on Tuesday and attended the famous Bhasma Aarti.

The temple, located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and holds deep spiritual significance for devotees across the country.

While speaking to ANI, Utkarsh shared how fortunate he feels to visit the temple again.

"I am lucky to get the opportunity to visit this temple twice. I came here for the first time in 2018. Since then, the economy in this area has developed...I have watched the 'Bhasma Aarti' for the first time...I wish the nation moves forward."

The Bhasma Aarti is a special morning ritual where ash is offered to Lord Shiva. It draws thousands of devotees, who gather to witness the spiritual event.

On the work front, Utkarsh Sharma is gearing up for his next big release, 'Vanvaas', directed by 'Gadar' fame Anil Sharma. The film, which also features veteran actor Nana Patekar in a key role, highlights the true meaning of family and shows how love and acceptance create stronger bonds than blood relations.

Produced, written, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas is presented by Zee Studios Worldwide. The film is set to release in theatres on December 20. Simrat Kaur will also be seen in an important role in the movie. (ANI)